Embarazada muere en tiroteo pero su bebé nace ileso: Dominique Million

Update on deadly Baytown shooting: PD IDs pregnant victim as Dominique Million. Baby she carried was successfully delivered. Now recovering at @TexasChildrens. A 20 y/o man was also shot. Police now say victim’s apartment was targeted for some reason. More later on @KHOU #khou11 pic.twitter.com/SfrXJKyn5Q

— Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) May 25, 2021