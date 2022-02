Día de los Presidentes 2022: Historia del Día de los Presidentes

Repost – The Circuit Court for Prince George's County will be closed on Monday, February 21, 2022 in honor of Presidents' Day! 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 #presidentsday #presidentsday2022 #holiday #circuitcourtforprincegeorgescounty #uppermarlboro pic.twitter.com/lR4lzoii8o

— Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office (@PGSAONEWS) February 18, 2022