¿Cuándo es el Día Internacional de la Mujer 2022?

📅 On #WomensDay join our Land Ambassadors and Land Heroes, who advocate for positive change that empowers women to lead the fight against desertification and #drought.

8️⃣ March we'll be live on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube @ 12PM CET. Don't miss it! #UNCCDgender #UNited4Land pic.twitter.com/UonEUIKAlF

— UN Convention to Combat Desertification (@UNCCD) March 4, 2022