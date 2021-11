Descubrimiento científico: Esta es la mejor hora para dormir y no dañar tu corazón

@LukwesaBurak spoke with Dr David Plans (@davidplans) Head of Research at @HumaForHealth and Senior Lecturer of Organisational Neuroscience at the University of Exeter – who authored the study.

“Why that sweet spot between 10 and 11?” pic.twitter.com/XVxc0eUEzb

— Jonelle⚡️ (@jonelleawo) November 9, 2021