Ron DeSantis habló sobre la ‘Navidad’ y ‘obsesión’ de los medios: ¿De qué hablaba?

In his 4th press briefing this year, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis finally got asked the question I wanted to ask at the 1st, before I was kicked out.

Did the state let nearly a million covid tests expire last week while he was on Christmas break as omicron surged?

Answer: YES. pic.twitter.com/QtZtOQDEJ2

— Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) January 6, 2022