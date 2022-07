LA: La DEA decomisa un histórico cargamento de droga del Cartel de Sinaloa

#DYK Drug networks in Mexico are producing fentanyl & fentanyl-laced fake Rx pills w/chemicals from China. Join DEA’s efforts to remember the lives lost from fentanyl poisoning by submitting a photo of a loved one lost to fentanyl #JustKNOW

Link to: https://t.co/PIp27OfCbe pic.twitter.com/Vzs5vCoGWJ

— DEA HQ (@DEAHQ) July 14, 2022