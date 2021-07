David Xavier Castro: joven baleado al salir de un partido de los Houston Astros

UPDATE: Newly obtained surveillance photo of suspect vehicle wanted in the shooting of a teen at 600 McCarty St. last night.

Vehicle believed to be a white Buick driven by a black male suspect. Please call @CrimeStopHOU with info for reward.

More info at https://t.co/Esgjrl6Fn1 pic.twitter.com/8hspdYwanL

— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 7, 2021