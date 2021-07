COVID-19: Zoológico de Oakland inicia vacunación de animales

As part of @Zoetis ongoing commitment to help those who care for animals in our communities, they are donating more than 11,000 doses of our COVID-19 vaccine to nearly 70 zoos in 27 states.

The Zoo has recently vaccinated tigers, Grizzly & Black bears, mountain lions & ferrets. pic.twitter.com/FeWlMjs4kv

— Oakland Zoo (@oakzoo) July 2, 2021