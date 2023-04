Colapsó el techo del Teatro Apollo por tormentas: Un muerto y 28 heridos

IEMA Dir. Alicia Tate-Nadeau toured tornado damage in #BelvidereIL today at the @ApolloTheater and Parkside Manor. She sends condolences to the loved ones of the one person who died, those still hospitalized, others with minor injuries ….plus those with property damage. #ILWX pic.twitter.com/xw8RtJWoCJ

— ReadyIllinois (@ReadyIllinois) April 1, 2023