Niño de 14 años muere aplastado por un tronco de árbol: Christopher Kelly

WATER MAIN BREAK: the @portlandwater reports a 8” water main ruptured along SW Fairmount Ave this morning. Neighbors say it sent a huge waterfall into several homes down the hill below. Fairmount currently CLOSED. Stay with @KATUNews for info #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/QD5L4C6bGI

— Mike Warner (@MikeKATU) November 8, 2021