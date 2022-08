Chaundre Cross: Desaparece destacado médico de la Florida ¿Qué sucedió?

Have you seen this missing person?

Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen on his boat – a 33-foot Sea Ray with “Vitamin Sea” on the back – leaving Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 this morning. He hasn’t returned and family members are concerned. https://t.co/WDsjxcHDZj pic.twitter.com/ATzWrhCuzW

— CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) August 11, 2022