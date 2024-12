Hombre puso insecticida a la comida en Walmart [VIDEO]

🚨 BREAKING: This man who sprayed bug pesticide on fresh produce has been arrested by local police in Arizona – ABC

It turns out – the spray he used was actually not bought. He just grabbed it at the store and sprayed it, per police.

His name is Charles Smith, 27.

Charges: introducing poison, criminal damage, endangerment, theft.

#fypシ゚ #fyp #fypシ゚viralシfypシ゚

Publicado por Eric Daugherty en Sábado, 21 de diciembre de 2024