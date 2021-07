CDC: Variante Delta de COVID-19 alarma a todo EE.UU: ¿Por qué?

New: CDC’s COVID Data Tracker now displays trends in people in the U.S. who have gotten vaccinated along with trends in cases, by age group. In all age groups, as #COVID19 vaccination rates went up, cases went down. See the data: https://t.co/omJ4anixwd. pic.twitter.com/pqE63su7bO

— CDC (@CDCgov) July 6, 2021