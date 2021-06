Alarma de CDC sobre la variante Delta de COVID-19: ¿Por qué es ‘preocupante’?

CDC is tracking a new variant of the virus that causes #COVID19 called Delta, or B.1.617.2. There is evidence that this variant spreads easily from person to person. Get vaccinated as soon as you can to stop the spread of COVID-19. Learn more: https://t.co/wcBec5GD9H. pic.twitter.com/YrCVNpI9ya

— CDC (@CDCgov) June 15, 2021