Calvin Crew: acusado de asesinar a la conductora de Uber, Christine Spicuzza

This is the spot where detectives say Calvin Crew dumped a key piece of evidence. Police say he ripped the camera out of #Uber driver Christi Spicuzza’s car before the murder. He left the SD card in the camera & police say the video shows him holding a gun to her head. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ihUPTAFuQJ

— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) February 18, 2022