Los Ángeles: Policía salva a niña que se asfixió en la calle – Video dramático

On January 19, an LAPD Sergeant assigned to Rampart Division was on patrol when he saw parents yelling for help, with a lifeless toddler in their arms. Without hesitation, the Sergeant took immediate action, cleared the airway, and seconds later the toddler was breathing. pic.twitter.com/icRtNsLEzF

— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 25, 2022