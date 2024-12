Asesinan en New York a Brian Thompson, CEO de UnitedHealthcare

Police Hunt for Gunman After UnitedHealthcare CEO Is Killed in Midtown Manhattan

Surveillance footage exclusively obtained by The New York Times shows the suspect arriving at the scene at least 10 minutes before the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was attacked. A manhunt is now underway in Manhattan after the head of one of the nation’s largest health insurers was killed on Wednesday morning in what the police called a “brazen, targeted attack.” Follow live updates: https://nyti.ms/3ZlUmvZ

