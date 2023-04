Asesinan a empleado que intentaba evitar un robo en una tienda Home Depot

The woman accused of stealing & fatally shooting @HomeDepot worker Blake Mohs is a licensed security guard w/priors for theft. Her boyfriend has pending @berkeleypolice @AlamedaCountyDA case, charged w/stealing $1,300 in soccer jerseys pic.twitter.com/QimJWPyO1h

— Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) April 20, 2023