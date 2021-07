Derrumbe en Surfside: Gobierno de Biden asume todos los gastos del desastre

President Biden pledges federal government will cover "100% of the search and rescue costs for the first 30 days" after visiting site of Surfside condo collapse, adding "FEMA is going to provide temporary housing and other urgent needs for the survivors" https://t.co/vJJK9BnX9d pic.twitter.com/VthfamsnS4

— CBS News (@CBSNews) July 1, 2021