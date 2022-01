Desastre en Bastrop, Texas, por voraz incendio forestal Rolling Pines – Fotos y Videos

The #RollingPinesFire sparked in Bastrop County, #Texas and has burned more than 300 acres.

Homes nearby are being evacuated. Winds gusting to 16 mph.

We saw the plume of smoke while flying into #Austin after wrapping up winter storm coverage. #TXwx pic.twitter.com/Mro7rxXmee

