Desastre en Bangladesh: Explosión de contenedor deja más de 40 muertos – VIDEOS

At least 49 people died and hundreds more suffered burns when a fire at a container depot in Bangladesh set off a series of explosions, officials said Sunday, the latest such disaster in a country where mass-casualty fires have become a recurring problem. https://t.co/Q9FRXkeB2L pic.twitter.com/VZZTbQnckj

