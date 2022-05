Arrestan a un político en Indiana por asesinato de su esposa: Andrew Wilhoite

Andrew Wilhoite, fatally struck his wife with a gallon-sized concrete flower pot and dropped her body over the side of a bridge."

He just won Republican primary for a seat on the Clinton Township Board in Lebanon, IN.

Lebanon Indiana

Racial makeup:

White: 96.41% #MorningJoe pic.twitter.com/voSa3rkygy

— Popitics (@Popitics1) May 6, 2022