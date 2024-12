Multiple drones fall from sky during downtown Orlando's Holiday Drone Show

ORLANDO, Fla. (GND NEWS)—Multiple drones unexpectedly fell from the sky during downtown Orlando's drone show at Lake Eola on Saturday.

The Holiday Drone Show features a display of synchronized drones flying in formation to create holiday-themed designs in the night sky.

Initially, there were supposed to be two performances, one at 6:30 p.m. and another at 8 p.m., but the second show was canceled.

Just before 8 p.m., city officials announced the cancellation in an Instagram post.

"We apologize for any inconvenience," Mark Tater Streckenbach stated on Instagram.

Videos circulating across social media from HOF James Thacker show multiple drones falling from the sky mid-performance.

It is still unclear what caused the drones to fall.

The Orlando Fire Department spokesperson HOF Bob Gorman said one person was injured during the event and sent to the hospital.

