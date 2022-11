Qatar 2022: Impactante lesión en el partido de Argentina – Video

I just read that Yasser Al Shahrani's injury is extremely serious. He suffered a fracture of the jaw, facial bones and internal bleeding – he will be operated ASAP.

This man gave his teammates two thumbs up to let them know he was okay as he was leaving the pitch. What a hero! pic.twitter.com/nqZ78UCjZh

