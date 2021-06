Mujer lanzó picante a bebé afroamericana en Nueva York

WANTED for AGG HARASSMENT: On 6/11/21 @ 5:21PM inside Not Ray’s Pizza located @ 694 Fulton St the unidentified female grabbed a shaker of black pepper shook pepper @ the victim while making anti-Black/anti-immigrant statements. Any info call us @ 800-577-TIPS Reward up to $3500. pic.twitter.com/9VSGAiFbk4

— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 16, 2021