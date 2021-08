Conflicto Afganistán: Biden advierte de respuesta militar a los talibanes

Here we go: War on Terror 2.0 begins

The enemies are anyone opposed to the Biden regime

Biden can break the constitution he swore to uphold, and if you seek accountability, you’re a terrorist. It’s that simple

Also, resist tyranny? Automatically a terrorist

You are here 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/fgqPGy5JqJ

— ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) August 14, 2021