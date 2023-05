Policía disparó a menor de 11 años que llamó al 911 en Mississippi

11yo Aderrien Murry shows the bandages that cover gunshot wounds after an #Indianola Mississippi police officer shot him.

He’s the one who called 9-1-1.

He was not armed.

His family & atty want the police bodycam released ASAP. And they want the officer fired/charged. pic.twitter.com/GZVKolHw5l

