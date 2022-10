VIDEO: Activistas lanzan salsa de tomate a prestigiosa obra de Van Gogh en Londres

🚨 Our Crowdfunder has been TAKEN DOWN after peacefully resisting this Government’s genocidal plans 🚨

💷 For the time being, please direct your donations here: https://t.co/24lffY4BSO

🌻 NO SUNFLOWERS WERE HURT IN THE MAKING OF THIS TWEET 🌻 pic.twitter.com/SBMy2bboVM

— Just Stop Oil ⚖️💀🛢 (@JustStop_Oil) October 14, 2022