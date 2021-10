Accidente automovilístico de un Lamborghini genera controversia [VIDEO]

Reply to @doctor.ryan Maddy deserves justice. Matt made her look bad on purpose & profited off of it. Imagine having your reality denied in front of millions of people attacking you online? She is rightfully suing him for defamation. Also, you can turn your handwriting into a customizable font on your keyboard—the link to the app is in my bio!

♬ Witch Familiar (Classical) [Classic](143628) – dice