Se cumplen 19 años del atentado a las Torres Gemelas

Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Matthew Diaz lived in Brooklyn with his wife and their two young sons. He liked to play video games and build Star Wars figurines with his children. Matthew was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local 2287. On 9/11, he was on a contract job at Cantor Fitzgerald on the North Tower’s 105th floor. Today in honor of his 52nd birthday a white rose was placed at Matthew’s name on the #911Memorial.