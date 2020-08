Hospitalizan de urgencias al hermano de Trump: el presidente está muy afectado

View this post on Instagram

Joint Statement of the United States, the State of Israel, and the United Arab Emirates: President Donald J. Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates spoke today and agreed to the full normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. This historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders and the courage of the United Arab Emirates and Israel to chart a new path that will unlock the great potential in the region. All three countries face many common challenges and will mutually benefit from today’s historic achievement. Continued: https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/1293922803419353088?s=21