Se suicidó Daysi Coleman protagonista de documental sobre agresión sexual

Daysi Coleman, 23 años, quien relató su propia historia en Audrie & Daisy, un documental de Netflix el cual trata diversos casos de violación, se suicidó el martes en la noche, según lo informó a TMZ su madre Melinda, quien la encontró sin vida en su residencia.
Todo comenzó en enero del 2012 cuando Coleman quien en ese entonces tenía 14 años fue violada por dos jóvenes en una fiesta en el estado de Missouri, luego esa misma noche Matthew Barnett, de 17 años dejó a la joven inconsciente en el jardín de su casa, donde fue encontrada por su madre, más tarde la joven declaró que Matthew la había incitado a beber hasta perder temporalmente la conciencia.
Solo fue hasta el día siguiente cuando la progenitora de Daysi la llevó a la unidad de emergencias que los doctores confirmaron que la chica mostraba señales de haber sido violada, entonces la adolescente denunció el hecho a la policía, y aunque Barnett fue interrogado no lo privaron de la libertad aludiendo no encontrar pruebas suficientes contra él.
What’s better than curling up next to the fireplace with a mug of hot coco while it’s snowing? The answer is curling up next to the fireplace with a mug of coco that I can smoke out of in my new socks from @inkedmag 😍 I think I might need five more of these because they’re just so perfect for the Holliday’s and stocking stuffers 🎅🏼🎄❄️❤️💚 #inkedholliday #inkedshop Use my code YOUNGCATTATTOOSINKEDHOLIDAY and link https://glnk.io/4y9/youngcattattoosinked to get a special discount 😍💚❤️
Desde ese entonces comenzó un fuerte y despiadado acoso en contra de la menor, tanto así que sus vecinos la llamaban “puta mentirosa”, y fue fustigada tanto en la escuela como en línea, el acoso y el trauma de agresión de la comunidad llegó a ser tan severo que ella y su familia tuvieron que mudarse de ciudad y Daysi intentó quitarse la vida dos veces.
En 2016 Coleman formó parte del documental de Netflix centrado en la terrible situación que ella y su familia tuvieron que padecer de rechazo y ataques que surgieron alrededor de su ellos.
I was fortunate enough to connect with @nickyhalt_sykebrand while I was home in Kansas City for Holliday and do a photo shoot. He told me about all of the incredible things @sykebrand has planned for this year, like donating backpacks and school supplies to kids in a few months. I got love for those who show love to their city. So while you’re here, go check them out for me and show them some love for me. 🖤 Also, thanks for the vacay KC, it was well needed
La madre de la joven se encuentra destrozada y declaró: “Era mi mejor amiga y una hija increíble. ¡Desearía haberle quitado el dolor! Ella nunca se recuperó de lo que esos niños le hicieron, y simplemente no es justo. Mi bebé se fue”.
En el 2017 Daysi le dijo a Mail Online hablando sobre las consecuencias que deja un ataque sexual: “Después de que mi caso se volvió viral, tomé un descanso por un tiempo, pero durante ese período de tiempo noté que se habían presentado muchas otras víctimas y sobrevivientes. Al verme hacerlo públicamente, sentí que eso les dio un espacio para contar su propia historia, y realmente me sentí inspirada por eso”.
Según TMZ Coleman cofundó SafeBAE en 2017 cuya finalidad es ayudar a acabar con la agresión sexual entre estudiantes de secundaria y preparatoria. La organización se hizo sentir acerca de la muerte de la joven diciendo que se encontraban “devastados” y que “habían sufrido una pérdida irremplazable”. “Nada la inspiró más que saber que podía ayudar a otros sobrevivientes y trabajar para prevenir la violencia sexual”, declararon.
La familia Coleman viene siendo marcada por la tragedia ya que de acuerdo a TMZ la familia se mudó a Missouri después de que el padre murió en un accidente de tránsito y para empeorar la situación el año pasado Tristan, el hermano menor de Daysi también perdió la vida en otro accidente automovilístico en Kansas, y su hermana lo honró con un sentido mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram.
What a crazy past few days it has been for me! I would like to thank @worldchildhoodfoundation for having @charliecoleman4 and I as your guest speakers on behalf of @safe_bae. (I still can’t believe I just met the queen of Sweden) Secondly, I’d like to thank @nicetattooparlor for allowing me to tattoo four different survivors in their shop while I was in town. I’m unbelievably blessed for every opportunity I’ve been given to help others, especially to do so through art. Finally, thank you to all of you who have helped me get this far and have believed in me every step of the way. I truly wouldn’t be here without you all.
“No entiendo por qué el universo decidió que hoy era el día para dejarte ir. Pero nunca dejaré de amarte. Nunca dejarás de ser mi mejor amigo. Mi hermanito siempre lo serás”, escribió Coleman.
Cabe destacar que el documental de Netflix, Audrie & Daisy también centro su atención en la agresión sexual del que fue objeto Audrie Pott en septiembre de 2012 en California. Audrie se suicidó diez días después del ataque.
It’s been 20 sessions. 20 sessions of emdr, 20 sessions of working to love myself again, 20 sessions of remembering some of my worst life traumas; 20 sessions of finding myself again. I’ve learned how to smile (and cry), I’ve learned how to trust, but most of all I’ve learned that I deserve to be happy. I absolutely can not wait to share this journey with all of you who have helped me when I needed it the most. I adore each and every one of you so much for always having faith in who I am and who I am supposed to be. I wouldn’t be on this path to recovery if it weren’t for every single one of you that helped me along the way with your words of encouragement and donations. Cheers to healing 🥂 @savingdaisyfilm @lmi.productions
La joven apareció en el documental de “Audrie & Daisy” relatando su caso de agresión sexual cuando tenía 14 años. Su madre fue quien encontró su cuerpo sin vida