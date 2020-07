TOP 5: Videos virales del día – Julio 5, 2020

View this post on Instagram

Dancing into Friday! The expression “oiga, mire, vea” is used in Cali, Colombia to get people’s attention (listen, look, see)— it works! The mural behind it says “We are peace, let’s do it dancing.”Media / Hollywood portray Colombia negatively which is a shame because the country has soooo much to offer: Culture, intellect, and it’s the 2nd most biodiverse in the World… and it’s music — salsa sabrosa! Song: 🎷 Oiga, mire vea @guayacanoficial 🎷. 👞👠 @rosyvargascr @brandoperezl (When I go to Cali, I promise to do a video of this song with @brandoperezl 😅🎶🎶💃🏼🕺🏾)