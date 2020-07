Cheques COVID-19: Hoy arrancan negociaciones en el Senado: ¿habrá segundo cheque?

View this post on Instagram

Today @senatemajldr visited Rochester Dam to survey the critical water source serving nearly 50,000 Kentuckians in the region. Throughout Senator McConnell’s career he’s been an advocate for protecting the Rochester Dam and for access to safe and healthy drinking water. Through multiple legislative measures utilizing his role as Senate Majority Leader and as a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, federal resources were mobilized to help protect this vital water source in #Kentucky.