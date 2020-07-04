LIVE STREAM: Fuegos artificiales de Trump en Monte Rushmore

El presidente Donald Trump asistirá y hablará en un gran espectáculo de fuegos artificiales este 4 de julio en el Monte Rushmore. El evento se realizará de 4 a 10 p.m. MST (5-11 p.m.Central / 6 p.m.-12 a.m. hora del Este), con los fuegos artificiales empezarán aproximadamente a las 9:30-9:45 p.m. MST. Si está interesado en ver una transmisión en vivo del evento, tenemos varios videos a continuación donde puede ver Trump y los fuegos artificiales en línea.

Aquí hay múltiples transmisiones en vivo de Trump en el Monte Rushmore

Si desea asegurarse de no perderse nada, incluido el discurso de Trump, es probable que desee comenzar a sintonizar alrededor de las 6 p.m. Este / 5 p.m. Central / 4 p.m. Tiempo de Montaña / 3 p.m. Pacífico. De esa manera, incluso si la parte que desea ver comienza más tarde, no se perderá nada. El evento continúa hasta las 12 a.m., hora del este (10 p.m., MST).

La primera transmisión en vivo que puede ver a continuación es la transmisión en vivo oficial del sitio web de Mount Rushmore. Ese video se reproduce automáticamente cuando está incrustado, pero PBS News Hour muestra la misma transmisión a continuación.

WATCH LIVE: Trump holds July 4 celebration at Mt. Rushmore

Lo siguiente es una transmisión en vivo de Fox 10 Phoenix que comienza un poco más tarde.

FULL: President Trump South Dakota’s 2020 Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebrations 2020-07-04T04:27:46Z

Bloomberg News también tiene una transmisión en vivo a continuación que ya está en vivo.

Trump Hosts Mask-Optional 2020 Mount Rushmore Independence Day Fireworks in South DakotaDonald Trump heads to Mount Rushmore Friday for an early Independence Day celebration with thousands of guests who won’t be required to wear masks or socially distance, as the president continues an aggressive public schedule despite a spike in U.S. coronavirus cases. Friday’s show will feature a military flyover and the first fireworks in more than a decade at the mountain carved with the visages of four American presidents. Trump intervened at the request of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to restart an annual tradition that had been halted over environmental and wildfire concerns. “We’ve going to have a tremendous evening,” Trump said Thursday at the White House. “It’s going to be a fireworks display like few people have seen.” The mass gathering — which is expected to include about 7,500 ticketed guests — comes as members of Trump’s coronavirus task force are pleading with Americans to wear masks and practice social distancing. New cases have surged in southern and western states, and U.S. daily infections reached new highs, topping 50,000 for the second consecutive day on Thursday. The president, who spent Friday morning golfing at Trump National Golf Club in Washington’s Virginia suburbs, has maintained his push for states to reopen as quickly as possible. He attributes the rise in cases to expanded testing even though the percentage of positive tests is also increasing. Trump, who faces re-election in November and has seen his poll numbers decline through the pandemic, has said that the economic costs of a prolonged shutdown could outweigh the health benefits and has sought to demonstrate his determination to resume public activities. Last month, he held a campaign rally in Oklahoma and an event with young conservatives in Arizona where attendees were packed closely together and few wore masks. Trump plans to speak in advance of fireworks at another Independence Day event, to be held Saturday in Washington, where city officials urged residents to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus. “We told those folks that have concerns that they can stay home, but those who want to come and join us, we’ll be giving out free face masks, if they choose to wear one,” Noem said Monday. “But we will not be social distancing.” White House aide Kellyanne Conway defended the event, saying that the state’s infection rate is relatively low, its hospital capacity was high and the Rushmore site was “open air.” As of Thursday, the state had fewer than 100 coronavirus-related deaths during the pandemic, and fewer than 1,000 known active cases. “You’re outside, it’s very big and airy,” Conway told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. She encouraged attendees to wear face coverings at the event. She said that precaution wasn’t necessary for the president, who is tested daily for the coronavirus and thus unlikely to spread the disease. “It’s important for people who can’t be practicing social distancing to be wearing masks,” she said. In addition to debate over the example Trump is setting with the latest mass gathering, the event is expected to draw protests from environmentalists who say the fireworks display risks the spread of chemicals and a possible forest fire, as well as from Native American groups who say the 79-year-old monument is on land illegally seized from the Sioux. “Trump coming here is a safety concern not just for my people inside and outside the reservation, but for people in the Great Plains,” Oglala Sioux President Julian Bear Runner said in an interview with the Guardian. “We have such limited resources in Black Hills, and we’re already seeing infections rising.” Some activists have called for removing the Rushmore monument, noting that George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were slave owners and the execution of dozens of Native American combatants in the Dakota War during Lincoln’s presidency. Trump said this week that he would block any such effort. “Somebody said they want to see that come down, that’s never coming down,” the president said Wednesday in an interview with Sinclair television. The president has spent recent weeks denouncing efforts to remove statues of controversial figures in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, while in Minneapolis police custody. Trump’s visit comes even as some portions of the memorial park remain closed because of the pandemic, including its visitor center and a half-mile trail that takes sightseers closer to the monument. Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2TwO8Gm QUICKTAKE ON SOCIAL: Follow QuickTake on Twitter: twitter.com/quicktake Like QuickTake on Facebook: facebook.com/quicktake Follow QuickTake on Instagram: instagram.com/quicktake Subscribe to our newsletter: https://bit.ly/2FJ0oQZ Email us at quicktakenews@gmail.com QuickTake by Bloomberg is a global news network delivering up-to-the-minute analysis on the biggest news, trends and ideas for a new generation of leaders.

Algunos activistas van a protestar hoy

Varios activistas nativos americanos están protestando ante el evento. Puedes ver esas protestas en vivo en el siguiente video. Nick Tilsen, miembro de la tribu Oglala Lakota y presidente de NDN Collective, le dijo a The Hill :” Mount Rushmore es un símbolo de supremacía blanca, de racismo estructural que todavía está vivo y bien en la sociedad actual. Es un la injusticia de robar activamente las tierras de los pueblos indígenas y luego tallar las caras blancas de los conquistadores que cometieron genocidio “.

[LIVE] Indigenous Activists Assert Right to Unceded Land At Anti-Trump ProtestIn the 1920s, South Dakota historian Doane Robinson hired sculptor Gutzon Borglum to construct a national monument to promote tourism in the state. Gutzon was a member of the Ku Klux Klan, and had recently helped construct a memorial to Confederate leaders in the state of Georgia. Some of the funding for the Mount Rushmore project came from the KKK. The mountain that was chosen for the site of the monument is known as "The Six Grandfathers" (Thuŋkášila Šákpe) by Lakota peoples, named after the Earth, the Sky, and the four directions. The nine tribes of the Great Sioux Nation never agreed to or signed away their rights to this land; the Fort Laramie treaty in 1868, which the tribes did sign, guaranteed them "undisturbed use and occupation" of the land on which the Six Grandfathers, or Mount Rushmore, is on. Today, coinciding with a Trump/Pence rally in Keystone, SD, Indigenous activists plan to assert their right to unceded treaty lands. Read more: https://unicornriot.ninja/2020/thousands-gather-in-keystone-south-dakota-for-trump-pence-rally All Unicorn Riot media is re-distributable under Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike Creative Commons 3.0 US License (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0 US): https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/3.0/us/ Unicorn Riot: your alternative media http://www.unicornriot.ninja 2020-07-04T02:49:15Z

La asistencia se limitó a una lotería de 7.500

La asistencia real a este evento se limitó a una lotería que cerró el lunes por la noche, 8 de junio. Entonces solo 7,500 personas estarán allí con boletos. Mount Rushmore está cerrado al público en general hoy debido al evento y vuelve a abrir mañana a las 5 a.m., hora de la montaña.

Tampoco se requieren máscaras, aunque estarán disponibles para cualquier persona que las desee. El sitio web dice:

Por favor, tome en serio la responsabilidad personal al asistir a este evento. Alentamos a todos a seguir las directrices de los CDC , especialmente aquellos en la categoría vulnerable. Esperamos un evento seguro y exitoso.

El distanciamiento social tampoco será necesario, informó WTVM . Los boletos no se redujeron debido a la pandemia. Las personas sin boletos aún pueden reunirse fuera de los terrenos del monumento y observar, dijo el gobernador de Dakota del Sur, Kristi Noem, a WTVM.

Noem dijo que el enfoque estaba en la responsabilidad personal, por lo que no se requerirán máscaras y distanciamientos, Business Insider reportado .

Esta es la primera vez que vemos un espectáculo de fuegos artificiales en el Monte Rushmore desde 2009 . En aquel entonces, se detuvo porque una infestación del escarabajo del pino causó un peligro de incendio. El Servicio de Parques Nacionales dijo que una evaluación ambiental mostró que no hubo un impacto significativo.

Trump está planeando otro evento para el 4 de julio en Washington, DC llamado Salute to America, reporta U.S. News & World Report . Esto incluirá una milla de 10,000 fuegos artificiales y más.

Salute to America incluirá fuegos artificiales, sobrevuelos de Blue Angels y Thunderbirds, y más. Trump y Melania Trump serán los anfitriones del evento desde el South Lawn de la Casa Blanca y Ellipse. El National Mall y otras áreas estarán abiertas al público para su visualización.

