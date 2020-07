Historia del niño de 6 años que salvó a su hermanita de ser atacada por un perro se hace viral: ¿cómo está Bridger Walker?

View this post on Instagram

Have you seen this yet? Bridger Walker is a 6 y/o boy who shielded his younger sister from an attacking dog. He ended up with ~90 stitches on his face. If his bravery wasn't enough, his family asked that donations be made to us, @wwp, and @ourrescue. We're wishing Bridger a swift recovery and sending a big thanks to his family! For those wishing to donate in Bridger's name, please click the link in our bio. [📸: @nicolenoelwalker]