Sofía Vergara desembolsa 26 millones de dólares por propiedad en California

| IN ESCROW |⁣⠀ Artisan quality finishes are highlighted by soaring 30-foot ceilings, hand-painted murals, and Italian stone floors. The palatial master bedroom affords dual spa-inspired baths and two boutique worthy walk-in closets. Six additional en-suite bedrooms complete the main house. The guest residence is nothing short of magnificent with a formal living area, kitchen, & large sleeping quarters. An elevator leads to a spacious game room and 12 seat theater, & world-class gym with dry sauna steam shower and spa area. The heart of the home is a lavish chef's kitchen with Onyx counters, large breakfast room, and jewel-like La Cornue Stove. ⁣⠀ 📍44 Beverly Park Cir | Beverly Hills⁣⠀ 🏠 7 Bed | 13 bath | 17,100 SqFt⁣⠀ 💰 Offered at $29,500,000⁣⠀