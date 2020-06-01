[VER]: Patrulla golpea manifestantes en San Diego; Fuego en Oakland

La costa oeste ha estallado en una serie de protestas e incendios después de la muerte de George Floyd.

Este nuevo video muestra a un escuadrón en movimiento golpeando y arrastrando a peatones en San Diego, California, mientras cruzan la calle durante las protestas de la noche.

El incidente se produjo a raíz de la muerte de Floyd, quien falleció la semana pasada bajo custodia policial. Los disturbios que comenzaron en Minneapolis, donde ocurrió el evento, ya se extendieron rápidamente por los EE. UU. y van seis días de históricas protestas. El ex oficial de policía Derek Chauvin quien asfixió a Floyd fue arrestado el viernes pasado por cargos de asesinato y homicidio involuntario en tercer grado.

El video de la patrulla que atropella a transeúntes apareció en Twitter en las primeras horas de esta mañana del momento en que un vehículo policial atravesó una multitud en 6th y Broadway mientras el manifestante intenta frenéticamente detener el automóvil. Se puede ver a un manifestante de blanco agitando los brazos, de pie frente al auto mientras el conductor toca la bocina.Luego, el automóvil continúa avanzando, arrastrando al manifestante junto con él sobre el capó del vehículo.

Police SUV runs through crowd peacefully crossing the street. Dragging protestor…#horrifying. Happened just now on 6th and Broadway in #sandiegoprotests Please stay safe. pic.twitter.com/9sxwX5G16X — Srikanth Rao (@pmnewb) June 1, 2020

El pasado fin de semana ha sido caótico en términos de violencia en todo Estados Unidos, e incluye casos en Nueva York donde los patrulleros de la policía golpean a varios peatones. El video viral surgió durante el fin de semana mostrando patrullas chocando contra barricadas en la ciudad y derribando a la gente.

Los informes preliminares también surgieron esta mañana de una cuenta de alerta de emergencia de la ciudad de Nueva York de un oficial de policía atropellado por un automóvil en medio de protestas:

Manhattan | 5th Ave and E 8th St.

Officer struck by a vehicle, conscious and alert. Suspect fled e/b on E 8th St in a gray late model Ford Explorer w/ Wisconsin license plate. — New York City 911 (@NYC_Alerts911) June 1, 2020

CNN informó que el alcalde de Nueva York, Bill De Blasio, nombró a dos personas a cargo de una investigación sobre el policía de Nueva York después del incidente.

En un nuevo video de las protestas en Nueva York durante el fin de semana, se puede ver a una mujer siendo golpeada con porras:

THE NYPD WAS BEATING A WOMAN! A WOMAN! FOR NO REASON. SHE WAS NOT BEING VIOLENT NOR AGGRESSIVE pic.twitter.com/qi2ImbV93n — mari 🌍 (@softddlcabello) June 1, 2020

La Guardia Nacional dispara a un hombre en Kentucky

Marvis Herring y Stephon Dingle de WLKY informaron que la Guardia Nacional le había disparado fatalmente al dueño de un restaurante de barbacoa en 26th y Broadway en Louisville, Kentucky:

NEW: Man shot and killed by police/national guardsman was owner of BBQ joint in 26th and Broadway. Confirmed to me by someone on the scene as well as a family member. @WLKY #Developing — Stephon Dingle WLKY (@Stephon_Dingle) June 1, 2020

BREAKING NOW: National Guard, LMPD fatally shoots man in Louisville after large crowd gathers and at least one shot was fired by someone in crowd near 26th & Broadway I’m live with what the LMPD Chief is saying on @WLKY morning news pic.twitter.com/jmKVUVbQcM — Marvis Herring (@Marvis_WLKY) June 1, 2020

BREAKING: Man shot and killed by law enforcement at 12:15am this morning. @LMPD says shots fired at them first. Will be on the air with live coverage in 30 mins. @Marvis_WLKY will be reporting on the scene this morning. @WLKY pic.twitter.com/vclpiYIzGI — Stephon Dingle WLKY (@Stephon_Dingle) June 1, 2020

Dingle dijo que el Departamento de Policía del Metro de Louisville estaba tratando de sacar a un gran número de personas del área cuando alguien abrió fuego. Varias personas de interés están siendo interrogadas actualmente, según LMPD:

The @LMPD police chief said officers were trying to clear a large crowd in parking lot before being fire upon. The chief said they are currently interviewing several persons of interests and will provide news update this afternoon. He took no questions from the press. @WLKY — Stephon Dingle WLKY (@Stephon_Dingle) June 1, 2020

El jefe de la LMPD, Steve Conrad, confirmó que “tanto la LMPD como la Guardia Nacional devolvieron el fuego” cuando se trasladaron a la medianoche del domingo a un estacionamiento de un mercado en 26th Street y Broadway para mantener el orden. El nombre del hombre que recibió el disparo y murió aún no ha sido revelado.

La histórica iglesia de Washington incendiada, la Guardia Nacional llamada en Boston y Washington

La Guardia Nacional fue convocada en Boston y Washington. Samantha-Jo Roth de NY1 informó escenas “irreales” en las que la capital de la nación estaba “en llamas en todas las direcciones”.

The nation's capital is legitimately on fire in every direction. This is unreal. pic.twitter.com/hXNJ0LticL — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) June 1, 2020

Numerosos monumentos de Washington, incluidos el Lincoln Memorial, el Memorial de la Segunda Guerra Mundial y la estatua del general de brigada Casimir Pulaski en Freedom Plaza, fueron desfigurados con graffiti durante la noche.

Se incendió el sótano de la histórica Iglesia Episcopal de San Juan, según The Washington Post.

Escenas igualmente caóticas fueron presenciadas en Boston. El video muestra el momento en que la Guardia Nacional avanza por la calle Beacon de Boston. Cuando un manifestante abandona el área, un oficial de policía la arroja al suelo:

National Guard advances down Beacon St, protestor follows instructions to move and is actively walking away from officers when she is yanked and thrown to ground and arrested. Happened just after midnight. (Watch officer near top of video in neon.) #BostonProtest pic.twitter.com/GJjysWr1m8 — Mary Tobin (@TobinMary) June 1, 2020

La policía de Boston emitió una alerta esta mañana temprano confirmando que siete policías habían sido hospitalizados durante la noche y 40 personas habían sido arrestadas:

As of 3:00am, Monday, June 1, 2020, #BPD confirming 7 injured officers transported to the hospital, many more treated on scene, 21 police cruisers damaged and about 40 individuals placed under arrest during the protest. Numbers subject to change as the situation remains active. pic.twitter.com/FsxwFblPxS — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 1, 2020

El alcalde de Boston, Marty Walsh, dijo que estaba “enojado por las personas que vinieron a nuestra ciudad y decidieron participar en actos de destrucción y violencia”.

I am angered, however, by the people who came into our city and chose to engage in acts of destruction and violence, undermining their message. If we are to achieve change and if we are to lead the change, our efforts must be rooted in peace and regard for our community. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) June 1, 2020

La policía de Boston dijo que “se acabó el tiempo de protestar” y que “las personas que ahora se congregan y cometen delitos en Boston deben desalojar el área y abandonar nuestra ciudad”.

We say again, the time for protesting is over. The peaceful protest ended hours ago. Individuals now congregating and committing crimes in Boston need to vacate the area and leave our city. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 1, 2020

En Washington, D.C., el Secretario del Ejército de EE. UU. Ryan McCarthy desplegó 1.200 soldados adicionales para ayudar a la policía en el Distrito:

DELRAY BEACH (AP) — Army Sec. Ryan McCarthy has recalled the entire D.C. National Guard—roughly 1,200 additional soldiers joining forces already deployed in Washington. They will assist Park and D.C. Police. For the moment, they will be unarmed but will have riot gear. — James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) June 1, 2020

.@KerriKupecDOJ confirms that DOJ has deployed members of the US Marshals Service and DEA agents to assist Natl Guard troops responding to protests near the White House this evening. Acting US atty for DC Mike Sherwin is also involved in investigative efforts, Kupec says. @ABC — Alex Mallin (@alex_mallin) June 1, 2020

Estalla un incendio en Oakland y la policía dispara balas no letales

NEW: Major fire in Oakland on Lee St. Crews report heavy fire in the rear of an apartment building w/ multiple exposures, extending into apartments. #Oakland #BayArea pic.twitter.com/ZCiJ3AKnei — BREAKING NEWS SF (@BreakingNews_SF) June 1, 2020

Se publicó un video dramático de un edificio de apartamentos envuelto en llamas en Lee Street en Oakland, California, a medida que crecen las protestas en la costa oeste.

Se escucharon explosiones y se informó que la policía estaba disparando balas de goma no letales a las multitudes fuera del Centro de Convenciones SAFE Credit Union y la intersección de las calles 15 y J en Sacramento.

In Sacramento there is still a medic of some type on the scene. crowd in front of the convention center, cops shooting off pepper balls or something, unknown at the moment. Several people have been hit with rubber bullets, including people just recording nearby — SP3CTRA (@ayyospectra) June 1, 2020

Según CBS Sacramento, hubo “daños a todos los edificios en South Street”, y un cajero automático fue robado de Wells Fargo:

Damage to every building on S St-including the Safeway on R- NX Vapor, and Police are reporting someone stole an entire ATM from the Wells Fargo, we saw someone carrying an Apple computer monitor away- Business owners have started to show up to assess damage. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/yXxJWWPNJc — Marissa Perlman (@MPerlmanNews) June 1, 2020

Los desarrollos en el Medio Oeste durante la noche vieron un estado de emergencia civil declarado en Davenport, Iowa, y llegaron informes de Courtney Spinelli de KWQC News de que dos personas murieron en el área, una en un Walmart, mientras que un oficial de policía recibió un disparo en un no -incidente fatal:

#BREAKING: 2 killed, 2 injured in separate overnight incidents in #Davenport. An officer was shot in an “ambush” incident as police describe it. We are told he is in “good spirits.” A person was shot and killed at West Kimberly Walmart, nonfatal shooting at Necker’s Jewelers..1/2 — Courtney Spinelli (@CourtSpinelliTV) June 1, 2020

En Chicago, se reportaron grandes incendios en curso en Walgreens y también en el Dollar Tree cerca de South Jeffery Boulevard, con disparos aéreos de la reportera de WGN Jessyca Malina:

Fire at the Dollar Tree near 95th & Jeffery pic.twitter.com/KAgMAUQg8G — Jessyca Malina (@jessycamalina) June 1, 2020

Se publicarán más actualizaciones a medida que se desarrolle la historia en curso.

