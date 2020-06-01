[VER]: Patrulla golpea manifestantes en San Diego; Fuego en Oakland



La costa oeste ha estallado en una serie de protestas e incendios después de la muerte de George Floyd. Un nuevo video muestra a un escuadrón en movimiento golpeando y arrastrando a peatones en San Diego, California, mientras cruzan la calle durante las protestas de la noche. Otros percances aquí.



Este nuevo video muestra a un escuadrón en movimiento golpeando y arrastrando a peatones en San Diego, California, mientras cruzan la calle durante las protestas de la noche.

El incidente se produjo a raíz de la muerte de Floyd, quien falleció la semana pasada bajo custodia policial. Los disturbios que comenzaron en Minneapolis, donde ocurrió el evento, ya se extendieron rápidamente por los EE. UU. y van seis días de históricas protestas. El ex oficial de policía Derek Chauvin quien asfixió a Floyd fue arrestado el viernes pasado por cargos de asesinato y homicidio involuntario en tercer grado.

El video de la patrulla que atropella a transeúntes apareció en Twitter en las primeras horas de esta mañana del momento en que un vehículo policial atravesó una multitud en 6th y Broadway mientras el manifestante intenta frenéticamente detener el automóvil. Se puede ver a un manifestante de blanco agitando los brazos, de pie frente al auto mientras el conductor toca la bocina.Luego, el automóvil continúa avanzando, arrastrando al manifestante junto con él sobre el capó del vehículo.

El pasado fin de semana ha sido caótico en términos de violencia en todo Estados Unidos, e incluye casos en Nueva York donde los patrulleros de la policía golpean a varios peatones. El video viral surgió durante el fin de semana mostrando patrullas chocando contra barricadas en la ciudad y derribando a la gente.

Los informes preliminares también surgieron esta mañana de una cuenta de alerta de emergencia de la ciudad de Nueva York de un oficial de policía atropellado por un automóvil en medio de protestas:

CNN informó que el alcalde de Nueva York, Bill De Blasio, nombró a dos personas a cargo de una investigación sobre el policía de Nueva York después del incidente.

En un nuevo video de las protestas en Nueva York durante el fin de semana, se puede ver a una mujer siendo golpeada con porras:

La Guardia Nacional dispara a un hombre en Kentucky

Marvis Herring y Stephon Dingle de WLKY informaron que la Guardia Nacional le había disparado fatalmente al dueño de un restaurante de barbacoa en 26th y Broadway en Louisville, Kentucky:

Dingle dijo que el Departamento de Policía del Metro de Louisville estaba tratando de sacar a un gran número de personas del área cuando alguien abrió fuego. Varias personas de interés están siendo interrogadas actualmente, según LMPD:

El jefe de la LMPD, Steve Conrad, confirmó que “tanto la LMPD como la Guardia Nacional devolvieron el fuego” cuando se trasladaron a la medianoche del domingo a un estacionamiento de un mercado en 26th Street y Broadway para mantener el orden. El nombre del hombre que recibió el disparo y murió aún no ha sido revelado.

La histórica iglesia de Washington incendiada, la Guardia Nacional llamada en Boston y Washington

La Guardia Nacional fue convocada en Boston y Washington. Samantha-Jo Roth de NY1 informó escenas “irreales” en las que la capital de la nación estaba “en llamas en todas las direcciones”.

Numerosos monumentos de Washington, incluidos el Lincoln Memorial, el Memorial de la Segunda Guerra Mundial y la estatua del general de brigada Casimir Pulaski en Freedom Plaza, fueron desfigurados con graffiti durante la noche.

Se incendió el sótano de la histórica Iglesia Episcopal de San Juan, según The Washington Post.

Escenas igualmente caóticas fueron presenciadas en Boston. El video muestra el momento en que la Guardia Nacional avanza por la calle Beacon de Boston. Cuando un manifestante abandona el área, un oficial de policía la arroja al suelo:

La policía de Boston emitió una alerta esta mañana temprano confirmando que siete policías habían sido hospitalizados durante la noche y 40 personas habían sido arrestadas:

El alcalde de Boston, Marty Walsh, dijo que estaba “enojado por las personas que vinieron a nuestra ciudad y decidieron participar en actos de destrucción y violencia”.

La policía de Boston dijo que “se acabó el tiempo de protestar” y que “las personas que ahora se congregan y cometen delitos en Boston deben desalojar el área y abandonar nuestra ciudad”.

En Washington, D.C., el Secretario del Ejército de EE. UU. Ryan McCarthy desplegó 1.200 soldados adicionales para ayudar a la policía en el Distrito:

Estalla un incendio en Oakland y la policía dispara balas no letales

Se publicó un video dramático de un edificio de apartamentos envuelto en llamas en Lee Street en Oakland, California, a medida que crecen las protestas en la costa oeste.
Se escucharon explosiones y se informó que la policía estaba disparando balas de goma no letales a las multitudes fuera del Centro de Convenciones SAFE Credit Union y la intersección de las calles 15 y J en Sacramento.

Según CBS Sacramento, hubo “daños a todos los edificios en South Street”, y un cajero automático fue robado de Wells Fargo:

Los desarrollos en el Medio Oeste durante la noche vieron un estado de emergencia civil declarado en Davenport, Iowa, y llegaron informes de Courtney Spinelli de KWQC News de que dos personas murieron en el área, una en un Walmart, mientras que un oficial de policía recibió un disparo en un no -incidente fatal:

En Chicago, se reportaron grandes incendios en curso en Walgreens y también en el Dollar Tree cerca de South Jeffery Boulevard, con disparos aéreos de la reportera de WGN Jessyca Malina:

Se publicarán más actualizaciones a medida que se desarrolle la historia en curso.

Este es en original de Heavy.com escrito por Rosel Labone

