Chiquis Rivera confirma distanciamiento de Lorenzo Méndez

View this post on Instagram

LOVE, CARE & PROTECT OUR BEES 🐝 “According to all known laws of aviation, there is no way that a bee should be able to fly. Its wings are too small to get its fat little body off the ground. The bee, of course, flies anyways. Because bees don't care what humans think is impossible.” -Bee Movie Love, care and protect our bees! Without them, we are literally nothing! #NationalBeeDay #DiaNacionalDeLasAbejas 👑🐝 @bossbeenation 📷: the one and ONLY @francisbertrand