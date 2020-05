Asesinan a KJ Balla en Nueva York: ¿cómo murió el cantante?

View this post on Instagram

Damnn Makk💔 we first chopped it up in 2018. Showed me mad love and this was before shit had taken off for me. I remember I was trynna put you on "Love Won’t Change" before I had dropped it. U was a genuine Nîgga and was never ashamed to show love . Shit wocky rn . @jaygwuapo Hold ya head bro bro . Fly High KJ Rest in Paradise Makk❤️🙏🏽