Noticias de reinas -06 de Abril: Miss Universo hace una súplica con su abuela

Happy International Women's day!😀 The theme this year is #eachforequal which emphasizes collective individualism. Although as individuals we think differently, behave differently and believe in different things, our actions have an impact on a greater scale and society. We can actively choose to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions, improve situations and celebrate women's achievements. A gender equal fight is not that of women alone. We have collective power to make positive change. Do your part in helping achieve a gender equal world. @internationalwomensday_global #iwd2020