¿Qué avances hay en la cura del coronavirus?: hay 70 vacunas en estudio

We must protect healthcare workers 👩‍⚕️👨‍⚕️ 👩🏾‍⚕️👨🏿‍⚕️ as they work, so that they themselves can protect us! We must ‘Invest, Value, Trust and Respect’ the work they are doing during and beyond this public health emergency. #COVID19 #SupportNursesAndMidwives