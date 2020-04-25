Ri Sol-ju, esposa de Kim Jong Un: 5 datos importantes que debes saber

View this post on Instagram

The respected Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un together with his wife Ri Sol Ju gave field guidance to the Sinuiju Cosmetics Factory. He went round a room dedicated to education in the revolutionary history and a room dedicated to the history of the factory. Seeing with deep emotion the significant photos of President Kim Il Sung and leader Kim Jong Il on show at the room dedicated to the revolutionary history, he said that the factory traveled the path of its praiseworthy development under the wise leadership and particular care of Kim Il Sung who brought about the beginning of the cosmetics industry of the country and of Kim Jong Il who chose the site of the factory at the foot of a cozy mountain in the picturesque southern Sinuiju area with clean water and laid a firm foundation for the future development.