Ri Sol-ju, esposa de Kim Jong Un: 5 datos importantes que debes saber

Existen múltiples informes contradictorios que circulan sobre el estado de salud del líder de Corea del Norte, Kim Jong Un. Su última aparición pública fue el 11 de abril y, según los informes, se sometió a una cirugía al día siguiente.
A principios de esta semana, CNN informó que estaba en “grave peligro”, pero Corea del Norte no ha confirmado nada.
Debido a que es notoriamente difícil recibir noticias del interior del país, mucho de lo que se sabe se basa en videos de propaganda y medios estatales.
Una cosa que ha sido confirmada por los medios estatales de Corea del Norte es que Kim Jong Un, Líder Supremo de Corea del Norte desde la muerte de su padre en 2011, está casado con Ri Sol-ju, y lo ha estado durante aproximadamente una década.
Esto es lo que necesitas saber sobre la esposa de Kim Jong Un, Ri Sol-ju:
1. Se creía que los dos se habían casado en 2009, aunque solo fue informado por los medios estatales de Corea del Norte en 2012
En esta foto de abajo aparecen Kim Jong Un y su esposa Ri Sol-ju posando con el Presidente de Corea del Sur Moon Jae-in y su esposa Kim Jung-sook.
En julio de 2012, la BBC informó que los medios estatales de Corea del Norte confirmaron que Kim Jong Un estaba casado. En una transmisión de radio de ocho minutos, mencionó que el líder estaba en un evento con su esposa, “Camarada Ri Sol-ju”. Informaron que un analista llamado Cheong Seong-chang le dijo al periódico South Korea Korea Times que los dos se casaron en 2009.
“El fallecido líder norcoreano Kim Jong Il arregló el matrimonio de su hijo menor a toda prisa después de sufrir un derrame cerebral en 2008”, dijo Cheong a la publicación.
2. Se cree que la pareja tiene 3 hijos juntos
View this post on Instagram
The respected Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un together with his wife Ri Sol Ju gave field guidance to the Sinuiju Cosmetics Factory. He went round a room dedicated to education in the revolutionary history and a room dedicated to the history of the factory. Seeing with deep emotion the significant photos of President Kim Il Sung and leader Kim Jong Il on show at the room dedicated to the revolutionary history, he said that the factory traveled the path of its praiseworthy development under the wise leadership and particular care of Kim Il Sung who brought about the beginning of the cosmetics industry of the country and of Kim Jong Il who chose the site of the factory at the foot of a cozy mountain in the picturesque southern Sinuiju area with clean water and laid a firm foundation for the future development.
Se sabe muy poco sobre la primera familia de Corea. Se cree que Kim Jong Un y Ri Sol-ju tienen tres hijos juntos, aunque podría haber más o menos, ya que los detalles de su vida privada son pocos y distantes, y Ri Sol-ju con frecuencia desaparece del ojo público.
Según un informe de Newsweek, Ri Sol-ju dio a luz a un hijo en 2010 después de que la pareja se casara en 2009. Esto fue compartido por el analista Cheong Seong-chang. Otros son escépticos sobre el informe, especialmente la afirmación de que el bebé es hombre, ya que algunos expertos dicen que Kim Jong Un probablemente anunciaría públicamente el nacimiento de un varón.
Dennis Rodman, una estrella retirada de la NBA, se hizo amigo del líder en un viaje de baloncesto a Corea del Norte. Compartió que en una visita de regreso en 2013, conoció a Kim Jong Un y su esposa, así como a su pequeña hija, que aún no era conocida por el público en ese momento. Él le dijo a The Guardian: “Yo sostuve a su bebé Ju Ae y también hablé con Ri. Es un buen padre y tiene una familia hermosa”.
En 2017, hubo noticias y rumores de que Ri Sol-ju había dado a luz a otro niño, posiblemente el tercero, según informes de inteligencia a los que se hace referencia en el Korea Herald.
3. Asumió un papel diplomático en los últimos años y su título cambió a “respetada primera dama”
View this post on Instagram
Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Looks Round Revolutionary Battle Sites in Mt Paektu Area It is of remarkable historic significance that Kim Jong Un, the great leader of our revolution who opens up the period of a great leap for the development of the revolution, personally left the sacred trace in the revolutionary battle sites in Mt Paektu area, the source of the lifeline of the revolution and inexhaustible patriotism, through knee-high virgin snow. Kim Jong Un acquainted himself with the preservation and management of the revolutionary battle sites in the area of Mt Paektu and the real state of study tour and indicated the historic importance of education in the revolutionary traditions and ways for intensifying it on the higher level, while making the rounds of the revolutionary battle sites, revolutionary sites and lodging quarters for visitors in Samjiyon County, Mupho Bivouac and the Taehongdan Revolutionary Battle Site while recalling the sacred footprints President Kim Il Sung left in the battle sites on Mt Paektu and the noble soul of the anti-Japanese revolutionary forerunners. Riding a steed across the vast area of Mt Paektu together with the commanding officers who accompanied him, he recollected the bloody history of the guerrillas who recorded dignity on the first page of the history of the Korean revolution by shedding their blood in the vast plain of Mt Paektu.
La esposa del líder norcoreano ha estado dentro y fuera del ojo público desde su matrimonio en 2009. Entre 2012 y 2014, acompañó al Líder Supremo a muchos compromisos, pero en los años siguientes, a menudo desapareció del ojo público. durante meses, lo que lleva a una especulación intensa.
En 2018, asumió un papel diplomático más importante que en años anteriores. En marzo de 2018, acompañó a su esposo en una visita a China y se reunió con el presidente chino Xi y su esposa. También asistió a la cumbre intercoreana de abril de 2018 y conoció a la esposa del presidente surcoreano.
Antes de esa cumbre, su título fue cambiado oficialmente de “Camarada” a “Respetada Primera Dama”, la primera vez que ese título se había utilizado en más de 40 años.
4. Se dice que Ri Sol-ju y su familia deben ser educados y de la élite política del país
View this post on Instagram
Kim Jong Un, first secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea, first chairman of the DPRK National Defence Commission and supreme commander of the Korean People's Army, together with Ri Sol Ju gave field guidance to the Terminal of Pyongyang International Airport which was successfully completed. He commanded a bird's-eye view of the terminal from his plane. Saying that Pyongyang International Airport was well built in a neat and fashionable manner, he set forth the tasks for radically changing the looks of its area in harmony with the modern terminal.
No se sabe mucho sobre los primeros años de vida de la Primera Dama de Corea del Norte. Se cree que tiene entre 30 y 35 años, según las fuentes, con 31 o 32 como los más mencionados. Según muchos informes, su familia es educada y pertenece a la élite política del país. Su madre es la jefa de una unidad de ginecología en un hospital local y su padre es profesor en una universidad.
Ri Sol-ju también aparentemente tiene una educación, se graduó de la Escuela Intermedia Geumsung 2 en Pyongyang y estudió música en el extranjero en China.
Otro informe afirma que ella era una estudiante graduada en la Universidad Kim Il-sung y cursó un doctorado en ciencias. Esta información no ha sido confirmada por fuentes oficiales.
5. Algunos comentaristas creen que Ri Sol-ju solía ser cantante y artista
View this post on Instagram
Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Has Talks with President Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, had talks with Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez, president of the Council of State and president of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba, on Sunday afternoon. Supreme Leader of the Party, state and armyKim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju met the Cuban president and his wife outside the talks room of the Paekhwawon State Guest House in a warm atmosphere, exchanged greetings with their hands held each other and had a souvenir photo taken. Then, there was a tete-a-tete betweenKim Jong Un and Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez. Warmly welcoming the visit to the DPRK by Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez, president of the Council of State and president of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba, Kim Jong Un said that the current visit of the delegation would offer an occasion for demonstrating the invincibility of the traditional fellowship, trust, friendship and solidarity of the peoples of the two countries and serve as a manifestation of support and solidarity to the Korean people's just cause. Noting that he was deeply moved to receive the warm hospitality and enthusiastic welcome by Kim Jong Un, the Korean Party and government and Pyongyang citizens, the Cuban president said that the Cuban party, government and people were pleased to see the Korean people invariably advancing along the road chosen by themselves and making a rapid development under the leadership ofKim Jong Un #NorthKorea #cuba #dprk #korea #republicofcuba #kimjongun #supreme #leader #president #miguel #pyongyang #friendship
Los detalles de la vida de Ri Sol-ju antes de su matrimonio con el Líder Supremo son confusos, pero algunos analistas políticos creen que ella solía ser cantante y artista. Hay un artista norcoreano con el mismo nombre que Ri Sol-ju, pero el país nunca ha confirmado oficialmente que son la misma persona.
El periódico Choson Ilbo informó que un cantante con el mismo nombre era intérprete de la Orquesta Eunhasu hasta 2011. También dijeron que las imágenes de una transmisión de televisión de Corea del Norte en enero de 2011 muestran al cantante, y hay un sorprendente parecido con Kim Jong la esposa de Un.
La legisladora surcoreana Jung Chung-rai también compartió información sobre Ri Sol-ju, diciendo que los agentes de inteligencia creían que ella pudo haber visitado Corea del Sur en 2005 como miembro del equipo de porristas del país. La agencia de noticias surcoreana Yonhap también escribió que es probable que haya “participado en varios programas de intercambio intercoreanos”, específicamente tres eventos entre 2003 y 2005 a los que asistió alguien de Corea del Norte con el mismo nombre.
Esta es la versión original de Heavy.com