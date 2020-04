Muere Thea Trachtenberg, productora del show matutino Good Morning America

View this post on Instagram

After our tribute this morn for @goodmorningamerica producer Thea Trachtenberg… @lil_man_lukas saw I was emotional and during the commercial break he brought me his fav toy to comfort me. Thea was extraordinary & one of the many talented ppl behind the scenes you at home are rarely blessed to see. 20 years at GMA is no small feat and as a former colleague appropriately said: “Thea is part of the bedrock of GMA.” 🙏🏾💖