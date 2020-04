Doctor Fauci da buenas noticias sobre el coronavirus: ¿qué pasará en mayo?

View this post on Instagram

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, predicted on Wednesday that the effects of the coronavirus pandemic will be "imprinted on the personality of our nation" for years to come.⁣ ⁣ The stark comments represented a new kind of diagnosis from the country's top infectious disease expert, who has emerged a steadying fixture in the national consciousness as one of the top government officials working to both combat and better understand the coronavirus.⁣ ⁣ In a podcast interview with CNN's Sanjay Gupta, the 79-year-old physician and immunologist elaborated on the "profound" mental and emotional burdens brought by the virus, made evident during conversations with his three daughters.