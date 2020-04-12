Concierto de Pascua de Bocelli : A qué horas y dónde puede verse?

Andrea Bocelli, el aclamado cantante de ópera italiano, lleva hoy domingo de Pascua su música y mensaje de esperanza a las masas al organizar un concierto que estará disponible en YouTube. El concierto se transmitirá en vivo hoy domingo 12 de abril de 2020.

Bocelli cantará en la catedral vacía del Duomo en Milán, Italia. No habrá una audiencia en vivo debido a las medidas de distanciamiento social implementadas para prevenir la propagación del coronavirus. Pero cualquier persona con conexión a Internet puede sintonizar y la hora específica varía según la zona horaria en la que viva.

Andrea Bocelli tomará el micrófono a partir de las 7 p.m. en Milán, Italia, este domingo 12 de abril. Pero para los espectadores que lo desean ver desde los Estados Unidos, el evento del concierto comenzará más temprano en el día:

* 1 p.m. para quienes viven en la zona horaria del este

* Mediodía para quienes viven en la zona horaria central

* 10 a.m. para quienes viven en la zona del Pacifico

El enlace para la transmisión en vivo está disponible en el canal de YouTube de Bocelli aquí.

Andrea Bocelli: Music For Hope – Live From Duomo di MilanoOn Easter Sunday (April 12, 2020), by invitation of the City and of the Duomo cathedral of Milan, Italian global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance representing a message of love, healing and hope to Italy and the world. Watch live here at 10am LA, 1pm NYC, 6pm UK, 7pm CET. Click ‘Set Reminder’ on the video to get a notification ahead of the performance and share this link: https://AndreaBocelli.lnk.to/LiveFromDuomo “On the day in which we celebrate the trust in a life that triumphs, I’m honored and happy to answer ‘Sì’ to the invitation of the City and the Duomo of Milan. I believe in the strength of praying together; I believe in the Christian Easter, a universal symbol of rebirth that everyone – whether they are believers or not – truly needs right now. Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we will hug this wounded Earth’s pulsing heart, this wonderful international forge that is reason for Italian pride. The generous, courageous, proactive Milan and the whole of Italy will be again, and very soon, a winning model, engine of a renaissance that we all hope for. It will be a joy to witness it, in the Duomo, during the Easter celebration which evokes the mystery of birth and rebirth” Andrea Bocelli Andrea Bocelli, with the Foundation that carries his name, is currently involved in an emergency COVID-19 campaign. The Andrea Bocelli Foundation (ABF) has started a fundraiser to help hospitals purchase all the instrumentation and equipment necessary to protect their medical staff. It is possible to donate through the GoFundMe campaign: https://www.gofundme.com/f/wk67wc-abfxcamerino Stay home and live stream this performance exclusively on YouTube. The event is promoted by the City of Milan and the Veneranda Fabbrica del Duomo, produced by Sugar Music and Universal Music Group, thanks to the generous contribution of YouTube. Follow Andrea Bocelli: Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/andreabocelli/ Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/andreabocelliofficial/ Twitter – https://twitter.com/AndreaBocelli/ YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/andreabocelli https://www.andreabocelli.com/ #AndreaBocelli #MusicForHope #StayHome #WithMe 2020-04-06T20:06:32.000Z

Universal Musical Group está produciendo el evento de vapor en vivo como parte de una colaboración con Sugar Music, la Veneranda Fabbrica del Duomo y la ciudad de Milán. El alcalde de la ciudad invitó a Bocelli a realizar esta actuación única, dijo Bocelli a NBC News.

La única otra persona que actuará junto a Bocelli es el organista de la catedral, Emanuele Vianelli. Promete ser una actuación increíble porque, además de la famosa voz de Bocelli, la histórica Catedral del Duomo es el hogar de uno de los órganos de tubos más grandes del mundo. Las únicas otras personas físicamente presentes serán un pequeño equipo de producción.

Bocelli no está recibiendo pago alguno por este espectáculo mundial. Las canciones en su lista de reproducción incluyen «Ave Maria», «Domine Deus», «Sancta Maria», «Panis Angelica» y «Amazing Grace».

De nuevo el enlace para la transmisión en vivo está disponible en el canal de YouTube de Bocelli aquí:

Andrea Bocelli describe su actuación como una oración, no un concierto

El concierto del domingo de Pascua de Andrea Bocelli se titula «Music For Hope». Bocelli explicó en su canal de YouTube que ve la música como una forma de oración y que espera unir al mundo con un mensaje inspirador:

“Es el día en que celebramos la confianza en la vida que triunfa, me siento honrado y feliz de responder «Sì» a la invitación de la Ciudad y el Duomo de Milán. Creo en la fuerza de rezar juntos. Creo en la Pascua cristiana, un símbolo universal de renacimiento que todos, sean creyentes o no, realmente necesitan en este momento. Gracias a la música, transmitida en vivo, reuniendo a millones de manos juntas en todo el mundo, abrazaremos el corazón palpitante de esta Tierra herida, esta maravillosa fragua internacional que es motivo de orgullo italiano. El Milán generoso, valiente y proactivo y toda Italia volverán a ser, y muy pronto, un modelo ganador, motor de un renacimiento que todos esperamos. Será un placer presenciarlo, en el Duomo, durante la celebración de Pascua que evoca el misterio del nacimiento y el renacimiento”.

Bocelli también explicó durante una entrevista con NPR: “Creo que, en este momento, la música puede ayudar. Y en este momento, creo que es muy importante hacer todo lo posible para crear positividad entre las personas”.

Bocelli está representado en parte por Decca Records Group. La presidenta de la etiqueta, Rebecca Allen, explicó que la planificación era más difícil de lo habitual porque cada detalle se coordinaba mediante llamadas telefónicas y chats de video en línea.

Pero ella le dijo a Billboard que Bocelli y el sello aprovecharon la oportunidad de presentar el programa a la luz de cómo COVID-19 ha impactado vidas en todo el mundo. “[Bocelli] describió este evento como una oración. No es un concierto No es una actuación. Pero una oración conecta a personas de todo el mundo en este momento”, dijo Allen. «Espero que sea algo que perdure y sirva para recordarnos que nos unimos a nivel mundial y como comunidades durante estos tiempos tan difíciles … Espero que les brinde a las personas un momento de paz». Un momento de reflexión. Un momento para pasar con sus familias que nos permite a todos seguir adelante”.

Bocelli también está utilizando el evento para recaudar fondos para trabajadores médicos en las líneas del frente que luchan contra el coronavirus. La campaña GoFundMe de su fundación está pidiendo donaciones para ayudar a los hospitales a comprar el equipo necesario. Un día antes del concierto del domingo de Pascua, la fundación de Bocelli había recaudado más de $153,000 euros, lo que equivale a alrededor de $167,000 dólares.

