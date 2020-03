Arrestado en Florida pastor Howard-Browne por celebrar grandes servicios religiosos en medio del COVID-19

View this post on Instagram

The Lord shall go ahead of you. He shall make the crooked path straight, and He shall provide for you that which you need. So rejoice and be glad, even this day, and receive the Word of the Lord. For He shall protect you in your rising up, your lying down, your coming in and your going out. Your life shall be a testimony of His grace, and He will make you as a sign and a wonder, and people will see that the hand of the Lord is upon you, and they will see that you are called by the name of the Lord. They will see that His presence is with you, that the angels of Heaven are encamped around those that fear the Lord. – @RodneyhowardBrowne