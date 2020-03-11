Josie Harris ex mujer de Floyd Mayweather encontrada muerta: ¿cómo murió?

Josie Harrys, de 40 años, ex mujer del exboxeador estadounidense Floyd Mayweather fue encontrada muerta dentro de su auto en el garaje de su casa en Valencia, California, según lo ha confirmado TMZ Sports.

La policía recibió llamadas de preocupación el pasado lunes alrededor de las 9:30 pm, debido a que Harrys no contestaba, cuando las autoridades llegaron al lugar encontraron a la mujer ya sin signos vitales, y fue declarada muerta.

Según el sitio, se dice que no parece estar involucrado un caso de homicidio, sino que está siendo tratado por una investigación de muerte, y se ha comenzado a averiguar cuáles fueron las causas de su fallecimiento.

Josie Harris cause of death, Floyd Mayweather's Ex Girlfriend died at the age of 40Floyd Mayweather's Ex Girlfriend, Josie Harris has died at the age of 40. According to law enforecement sources, she was found dead in her car on Monday night, at her home in Valencia, California. Authorities received call at around 09:30 pm on Monday, and she pronounced dead at the scene.According to police she was not murdered and it is believed that no foul play is involved in her death. Josie had a confusing relationship with Mayweather, as he was convicted for attacking her in 2010 and also served 2 months in jail.Josie Harris also claimed that she was abused on 6 different occasions. Mayweather denied the allegations of violence during an interview with Katie Couric and said, "Did I restrain a woman that was on drugs? Yes, I did. So if they say that’s domestic violence, then, you know what? I’m guilty. I’m guilty of restraining someone."After this interview, Josie Harris sued Mayweather for more than $20 MILLION for defamation and the case is still going on. for more details, please check the video. #JosieHarris #Death 2020-03-11T15:31:18.000Z

Cabe recordar que Harrys y Mayweather estuvieron saliendo por 15 años, entre 1995 a 2010 periodo en el cual tuvieron 3 hijos, Koraun, Jirah y Zion.

La relación de la pareja fue escandalosa que ya estuvo enmarcada por incidentes de violencia doméstica, pero fue en el 2010 cuando se hizo público, ya que Josie confesó que el ex pugilista le pegaba reiteradamente frente a sus hijos, además afirmó que Floyd entró a su casa mientras dormía y la atacó, y que su hijo mayor Koraun tuvo que salir de allí para pedir ayuda. Por este hecho Floyd pagó 2 meses de cárcel, tras la sentencia al ser declarado culpable.

Floyd Mayweather's Ex Girlfriend, Josie Harris Dead at 40Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend, Josie Harris, has died at the age of 40. According to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ, Harris, who shares three children with Mayweather, was found unresponsive in her vehicle at her Valencia, California home on the night of Monday, March 9. Authorities had been called to the property at around 9:30 p.m and pronounced Harris dead at the scene. At this time, a cause of death remains unknown, though police said that foul play is not believed to be a factor and that the case is instead being treated as a death investigation as opposed to a homicide investigation. At this time, Mayweather has not addressed Harris' death. Sharing three children together — Kouran Mayweather, 20, Zion Shamaree Mayweather, 18, and Jirah Mayweather, 16 — the couple had a tumultuous years-long relationship that ended in jail time on Mayweather's part and a heated custody battle. According to Harris, she suffered physical abuse from the boxer on "six occasions," with the worse incident occurring in September of 2010 when Mayweather, according to Harris, entered her home as she slept, pulled her to the floor by her hair, and proceeded to punch, kick, and scream curse words at her in front of their children, according to USA Today. The couple's eldest son, Kouran, managed to slip out of the house and alert a security guard, who called police. Mayweather eventually served two months of a 90-day jail sentence, and alter denied the abuse allegations when speaking with Katie Couric. 2020-03-11T15:13:55.000Z

En una entrevista con Katie Couric, años más tarde, el ex campeón negó las acusaciones hechas en su contra: “¿Reprimí a una mujer que estaba drogada? Sí, lo hice. Entonces, si dicen que es violencia doméstica, ¿sabes qué? soy culpable. Soy culpable de restringir a alguien”, por estas declaraciones Harrys demandó a Mayweather por difamación por más de $20 millones, el caso aún está en proceso.

Josie, quien también aseguró ser fue abusada en 6 ocasiones diferentes, dijo en una entrevista a USA Today en el 2014.

Josie Harris Found Dead in her car Floyd Mayweather's ex-girlfriend and mother of his Children DiedJosie Harris Found Dead in her car Floyd Mayweather's ex-girlfriend and mother of his Children Died | Floyd Mayweather's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his children, RIP Josie Harris, found dead in her car at 40 The ex-girlfriend of undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather was found dead at her California home, according to reports. Josie Harris was found dead at 40, who had three children with Mayweather, was discovered unresponsive in her car outside her home in Valencia late Tuesday, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Enlarge ImageFloyd Mayweather Floyd MayweatherGetty Images Harris, who had previously accused Mayweather of abusing her on six occasions, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators don’t believe there’s any foul play connected to her death, TMZ reports. Mayweather served time behind bars after a September 2010 incident in which Harris claimed he barged into her Las Vegas home as she slept and attacked her in front of the couple’s children. Mayweather, who was convicted of misdemeanor domestic battery, spent two months in jail in 2012 for the attack, but claimed he was only found guilty because of his image. Abused ex sues Floyd Mayweather for $20M over drug 'lies' “I’m black. I’m rich. And I’m outspoken,” Mayweather told Katie Couric of the conviction in an interview with Yahoo Global News in 2015. “Those are three strikes right there.” But Mayweather did acknowledge putting his hands on Harris. “Did I restrain a woman that was on drugs?” he continued. “Yes, I did. So if they say that’s domestic violence, then, you know what? I’m guilty. I’m guilty of restraining someone.” Mayweather’s son, Koraun, who was 10 at the time, witnessed the attack and told police he saw his father “hitting” Harris during the incident. The interview with Couric prompted Harris to file a $20 million defamation lawsuit against Mayweather — a legal fight that was still ongoing, TMZ reports. In September, a Los Angeles judge set a trial date in the case for December, according to The Blast. Several messages seeking comment from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were not immediately returned. The department has confirmed an active investigation into Harris’ death, The Athletic reports. Harris didn't see Mayweather much past the jail term he served in 2010 but added: 'For some reason I still get anxiety when I know that he is on his way (to collect his children). 'I have no idea why, but I get really overwhelmed when I know that I have to be around him.' Mayweather, who is unbeaten in his 50 fights in his boxing career, once claimed in an interview that his actions were prompted by Harris being on drugs. She vociferously denied the accusation and responded with a lawsuit of $20million. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, meanwhile, said in a statement on Wednesday: 'Homicide investigators have responded to the death of a woman. 'The incident was reported Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at approximately, 10pm, on the 25,700 block of Oak Meadow Drive, Valencia. 'The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional information available at this time.' 2020-03-11T16:38:10.000Z

″Me sentí avergonzada de decir que era una mujer maltratada. Sentí vergüenza. Sentí que era mi culpa, ¿qué hice? No entendía qué era una mujer maltratada en ese momento. Ahora sé que estaba en una relación hostil y muy disfuncional y víctima de violencia doméstica”, puntualizó Josie,quien fue una aspirante a actriz ya que nunca llegó a trabajar profesionalmente.

Hasta el momento el ex boxeador no ha reportado nada sobre está noticia en sus redes sociales.