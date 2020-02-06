Murió Diego Farías: ¿cómo murió el cantante de Volumes?

El mundo del entretenimiento nuevamente se viste de luto, esta vez tras conocerse la muerte de Diego Farias, uno de los miembros fundadores de la banda Volumes, nacida en Los Ángeles. La triste noticia fue confirmada por su hermano, Gus Farias, en Twitter.

La muerte de Farias, de la que hasta el momento se desconocen sus causas, se produce pocos días después de que anunció su salida de la agrupación.

“Descansa en paz a mi hermano Diego, te amo. No puedo creer que esté escribiendo esto”, fue el mensaje compartido por Gus Farias en su cuenta de Twitter. “Recorrimos el mundo juntos. Vivimos el sueño juntos. Te amo diego. Descansa en el paraíso hermanito, ahora vives a través de mí”.

Volumes – Until The End (Official Music Video)From the new EP 'Coming Clean' – Available Now Apple Music: https://found.ee/comingcleanam iTunes: https://found.ee/volumescc Amazon Music: https://found.ee/comingcleanamz Google Play: https://found.ee/comingcleangp Spotify: https://found.ee/comingcleansp Stay Connected: https://found.ee/volumesfacebook https://found.ee/volumesinstagram https://found.ee/volumestwitter Stay Connected with Fearless Records: Website: http://www.fearlessrecords.com/ Facebook: https://found.ee/FearlessFB Instagram: https://found.ee/FearlessIG Twitter:https://found.ee/FearlessTW Subscribe to Fearless Records on Youtube: http://found.ee/fr_youtube Directed by: Joshua Fu http://www.joshua-fu.com/ Lyrics: This time why don’t you try something new cause I’ve heard you say that This time your shallow words won’t due cause I’ve heard you say that before Now you expect me to think that just because you’re growing bones and taking shape That I should hold onto you or continuously lose I’m sorry but I don’t play that game Where has your head gone where is your heart at? If that’s what you mean and that’s how you feel then why couldn’t you say that Cause now We’re on our own Our backs pressed up against the wall so far from home so far away from finishing but we still hold onto the things like you can count on me and I’ll walk with you until the end. Now there’s a million things that I would say to you if I could just seem to get through The hardest part is always making sense when trying to make sense is something I’m just not used to Flesh searches for more More than just skin Greed and jealousy destroy what’s within It swallows me whole Hollowing out Any memories I have of you now Now you expect me to think that just because we’re one year older and things have changed When you continuously do what you Promised not to it’s hard for me not want to away pull away Inside Your words cut me over and over again each time It’s a repeat excuse another problem where the blame is all mine I’m tired of fighting, I’ve lost the will to try This time why don’t you try something new cause I’ve heard you say that This time your shallow words won’t due cause I’ve heard you say that before Cause now We’re on our own Our backs pressed up against the wall so far from home so far away from finishing but we still hold onto the things like you can count on me and I’ll walk with you until the end. #Volumes #UntilTheEnd 2019-05-08T15:53:43.000Z

El entristecido músico acompañó su publicación con una bella fotografía.

En homenaje a su hermano, Gus Farias cambió su identificador de Twitter por “RIP DIEGO I LOVE YOU LIL BRO”.

WE TOURED THE WORLD TOGETHER WE LIVED THE DREAM TOGETHER I LOVE YOU DIEGO. REST IN PARADISE LITTLE BROTHER YOU NOW LIVE THRU ME. ❤️ — RIP DIEGO I LOVE U LIL BRO (@RealYungYogi) February 6, 2020

Al igual que el baterista de Moths To Flames, Greg Diamond rindió homenaje a Farias tuiteando: “RIP Diego Farias, un genio absoluto de músico y una persona aún mejor”.

Volumes "Wormholes" Official VideoVolumes – "Wormholes" Official Video! Volumes new album "VIA" is out now at Hot Topic, FYE, iTunes, Merch Connection, & other digital retailers! Buy Volumes new album "Via" at: http://itunes.apple.com/us/album/via/id466835602?uo=4 Buy Volumes EP "The Concept Of Dreaming" at: http://itunes.apple.com/us/album/the-concept-of-dreaming-ep/id399077938?uo=4 Volumes Merch Store: http://www.merchconnectioninc.com/collections/volumes Volumes Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/volumesband Volumes Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/volumesband http://www.mediaskare.com http://www.facebook.com/mediaskarerecords http://www.twitter.com/mediaskare 2011-10-13T08:42:09.000Z

Parick Hall por su parte se sumó a las manifestaciones de dolor y escribió: “Descansa en paz Diego Farias, esto duele mucho. Volumes para toda la vida”.

El cantante Hance Alligood aprovechó para describir el talento de su fallecido amigo. “Muy triste escuchar sobre el fallecimiento de Diego Farias. Las veces que viajábamos juntos, siempre me encontraba con una sonrisa y un abrazo. Un tipo tan talentoso, y estoy agradecido de haberlo conocido. Descansa en paz, Diego“.

El 29 de enero, Farias tuiteó que ya no estaba trabajando con Volumes y dijo: “Solo quiero anunciar que ya no estoy actuando o escribiendo con los chicos a los que quiero, gracias”.

Gus Farias dejó el grupo en diciembre de 2019 después de ser despedido. La banda realizará una gira por Europa en marzo de 2020 con el cantante Michael Barr, quien se ha unido a la agrupación.

Tras la muerte del chico, la banda quiso aclarar los rumores que indicaban que también, como su hermano, había sido sacado del grupo, y negaron estas afirmaciones.

“Diego nunca fue despedido ni expulsado de la banda. En los últimos años, lo hemos visto crecer en su carrera como productor y, como resultado, perdió el deseo de hacer una gira con la banda y luego no pudo comprometerse más con el proceso general de composición con el grupo“, dijeron.

