¿Dónde está ahora el ex marido de Gwen Stefani? 1/12/2019

Flying home -one stop in the desert for an acoustic show -then boom -my own bed -what a summer -total complete dynamics of life – the elevated ecstatic highs of the shows – the standard homesick blues -homesick for my boys -lost days -found nights -all in a stream of conscious music sound and light – there’s nowhere more free for me than being on stage -nowhere more liberating -life remains challenging and elusive but for those moments when we play and connect with you- it truly feels – In our own small bubble – that everything is alright in the world -when it is a Checkered path – but a beautiful one nonetheless- let’s be there for each other when the chips are down – trick is to never give up as it has to come around – circles and cycles -simply put – Never let go- hang on to yourself -you got this – Thank you for all your support and your kindnesses – that energy never goes to waste – See you down the road 🖤. 📷 @aedelmanphoto